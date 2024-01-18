More snow coming to Delaware Friday, freezing overnight temperatures

Delaware can expect a few more inches of snow Friday and the National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories for New Castle and Kent County.

Snow is expected to start falling in the early morning hours on Friday.

Forecasts call for the northern parts of the state to get two to four inches. Sussex County is expected to receive a mix of rain and less than an inch of snow.

National Weather Service meteorologist Michael Silva says this system will bring less icy conditions than the storm earlier in the week, but road conditions could still be hazardous.

“We have to remember also it’s going to be quite cold in the leadup to this event," Silva says. "So once snow starts falling, the snow will stick pretty quickly, so roads, especially untreated roads, could become icy and slick.”

Temperatures will hit the mid-teens Friday night and early Saturday morning then remain in the 20’s throughout the day Saturday. Partly cloudy skies are forecast, which Silva says will help clear things up.

“We will be seeing winds increasing Friday night and Saturday," Silva says. "So while wind chills are going to be quite low because of the cold temperatures and the winds, the winds should help dry up the roads.”

He adds wind chills overnight will make it feel 10 degrees less but will help dry the roads as well.