Package thefts are on the rise in New Castle County

Package thefts are on the rise as the gift-giving holidays approach.

And while it’s not as bad as a year ago, New Castle County Police want to help residents avoid the headache of having a package stolen.

Tracking packages and making sure you’re home to bring them inside right away is an easy way to stop theft before it happens.

If you’re not sure of your schedule, having the package sent to another location, like work, a family member’s home, or an Amazon locker, is another good option.

“If you can get a doorbell camera that’s huge,” said Corporal Michael McNasby. “They’re very affordable now. We had a case last week where two package thefts happened in two different neighborhoods. We were able to quickly solve that case and apprehend that suspect through the use of a doorbell camera.”

New Castle County Police say it’s all worth the trouble.

“Take that extra step: require a signature, or ask that your package not be delivered to your front porch, maybe to the back of your property. If you just take an extra step or two while you're doing your holiday shopping it may save you a huge headache down the road,” explained McNasby.

Not all stolen packages are reported. McNasby says that may be because the victims just chalk it up to a loss, or they go through the delivery company to see if they can get their problem solved.

But making the call can be a huge help.

“We are asking people that if there is a package theft to please call 911 or the non-emergency number and make that report,” said McNasby. “It might’ve been petty, it might not have felt worth reporting, but if they had one there might have been 5 or 6 other additional thefts in that neighborhood that we can link together.”

Delivery drivers are also reminded to stay vigilant on their routes. While they haven’t had a case this year, New Castle County Police have previously responded to calls of vehicles following drivers as they deliver packages.

New Castle County Police can be reached by dialing 9-1-1, or their non-emergency police service line at 302-573-2800.