A Couple Hikes The Appalachian Trail Along With Their 5-Year-Old Son

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Some parents had trouble getting kids away from screens and outside this summer but not the Sutton family. Josh and Cassie Sutton hiked the length of the Appalachian Trail with their 5-year-old, Harvey. Harvey earned the nickname Little Man from fellow hikers. The Suttons covered the 2,100 miles from Georgia to Maine in 200 days. When Harvey starts kindergarten, going outside for recess is going to seem kind of tame. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.