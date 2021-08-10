Here Are The Republicans Who Voted For The Infrastructure Bill In The Senate

The U.S. Senate voted Tuesday to invest $1 trillion in the nation's infrastructure, including the electric grid and broadband access.

The 69-30 vote was bipartisan, following weeks of talks that included the White House and a group of Democratic and Republican negotiators. Nineteen Republicans joined the Democratic caucus to pass the legislation.

Former President Donald Trump had urged Republicans to vote against the bill, but even Trump ally Lindsey Graham of South Carolina voted for it in the end. Notably, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky also voted in favor of the legislation.

One Republican, Mike Rounds of South Dakota, did not vote.

Here are the 19 Republicans who voted in favor of the bill:

Roy Blunt, Missouri

Richard Burr, North Carolina

Shelley Moore Capito, West Virginia

Bill Cassidy, Louisiana

Susan Collins, Maine

Kevin Cramer, North Dakota

Mike Crapo, Idaho

Deb Fischer, Nebraska

Lindsey Graham, South Carolina

Chuck Grassley, Iowa

John Hoeven, North Dakota

Mitch McConnell, Kentucky

Lisa Murkowski, Alaska

Rob Portman, Ohio

James Risch, Idaho

Mitt Romney, Utah

Dan Sullivan, Alaska

Thom Tillis, North Carolina

Roger Wicker, Mississippi

See the full roll call of the vote here.

Republicans who opposed the bill cited its cost and said plans to offset that were not robust enough. The Congressional Budget Office found last week that the legislation could add $256 billion to the deficit over 10 years.

While President Biden praised the show of bipartisanship Tuesday afternoon, the bill is still a ways from his desk. Democrats in the House have tied the vote on infrastructure there to Senate passage of a budget measure that includes more of their party's priorities, like health care and child care.

