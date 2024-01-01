DPM presents Ari Shapiro: Thank You For Listening

You know Ari Shapiro as an award-winning anchor of NPR’s “All Things Considered” on DPM, but he’s a man of many talents: a story teller, a humorist and musical performer extraordinaire. He has been named Journalist of the Year and sung at the Hollywood Bowl, and now one of America’s most recognized and beloved storytellers bring his new cabaret solo show to Wilmington’s Baby Grand. Hilarious and moving, Ari Shapiro: Thank You For Listening adapts tales from Shapiro’s best-selling memoir, The Best Strangers In the World, into an evening of stories and songs about the power of listening to forge connections.

Delaware Public Media is welcoming our members to an exclusive Meet & Greet with Ari. Your gift of $250 will provide you with two tickets to the show, our DPM Meet & Greet with Ari and an autographed copy of his book, The Best Strangers In the World. Please click the donate button and click on the $250 option to secure your tickets!