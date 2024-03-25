Dover area Girl Scouts celebrate another successful year

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Dover area Girl Scouts roll into their off season with their 10th annual skate night at the Dover skating rink -celebrating what scout experience offers. Tracie Bruno is 547 troop leader.

“There are a lot of ways that girl scouts can be beneficial- the three core values we work on is Character, Courage and Confidence.”

But that’s not Girl Scouts has to offer.

Bruno says it also builds a family-oriented group that cares about supporting the community and each other.

“I could be having the worst day in the world, but when I come together with the girls at the meeting, things just fall into place its comfort, its home, it’s a safe place”

Bruno says the Girl Scouts are always looking for new members, and she encourages girls to join.