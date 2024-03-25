Dover area Girl Scouts celebrate another successful year
Delaware Public Media works with aspiring high school journalists across the state through our youth media program Generation Voice.
This school year, we are featuring work produced by Polytech High School students Sarah Cook and Madison Lupo, including this story on the Dover area Girl Scouts.
Dover area Girl Scouts roll into their off season with their 10th annual skate night at the Dover skating rink -celebrating what scout experience offers. Tracie Bruno is 547 troop leader.
“There are a lot of ways that girl scouts can be beneficial- the three core values we work on is Character, Courage and Confidence.”
But that’s not Girl Scouts has to offer.
Bruno says it also builds a family-oriented group that cares about supporting the community and each other.
“I could be having the worst day in the world, but when I come together with the girls at the meeting, things just fall into place its comfort, its home, it’s a safe place”
Bruno says the Girl Scouts are always looking for new members, and she encourages girls to join.