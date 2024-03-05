Tween Thursday draws kids to Dover Library

_____________________________________________________________________________________

The Dover Public Library welcomes tweens to the library each Thursday.

“Tween Thursdays are held on the first, second, fourth, and if there’s a fifth, fifth Thursday of the month and then family night is every third Thursday and there all at 5 p.m.,” said Tween Thursday co-organizer Carlee Hayden.

The idea is to use games, snacks and activities to connect with tweens.

“Tween Thursday is specifically for ages 8-12 to capture that, in between being a kid and a teenage group,” said co-organizer Rosie Mujica.

And Mujica says they are a big draw.

“It's been great hit amongst our tween patrons, A lot of the kids make new friends through the program- and they tend to go to other library events since they've been coming to Tween Thursday,” said Mujica.

Meghan Watte says her daughter enjoys attending.

“It gives Kinsley something to look forward to weekly and consistently, a way to express herself both socially and creatively outside of typical routines like school settings and things that,” said Watte.

Last week’s event Tween Thursday took advantage of falling on Leap Day and had tweens creating a time capsule to send themselves four years from now that captures their current life and personality.

Parent Brooke Dobbins says it was fun trying to figure out what to include in that time capsule.

‘I told my son like put things in four years that you might want to see. He's involved in the Chinese immersion program, so he put like a little chinese year of the dragon bookmark,” said Dobbins.

Upcoming Tween Thursdays focus on St. Patrick’s Day and Pi Day – as well as offering a screening of the movie Wonka.