Polar Plunge draws a crowd to help Special Olympic Delaware

Sunday’s Delaware Special Olympics Polar Bear Plunge in Rehoboth Beach saw a record 4,380 plungers jump in the chilly Atlantic Ocean to support the cause.

Volunteer Mary Anne Evans says getting involved is easy.

“When you register you pay a fee but then you just ask people to donate money for your plunge and people are more than generous, there are willing to donate money,” said Evans.

This year’s plunge raised a record $1.5 million dollars for Special Olympics.

“I think it shows there’s a lot of good in the world,” said Evans.

Since launching in 1992, the plunge has now raised $17.2 million dollars to help offer sports training and competition and other programs for over 4,000 children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

But Evans says she’s benefited as well.

“It's really a family. I have so many good friends that I wouldn’t have had otherwise,” said Evans. "And it's good for my daughter. There’s just a l’ot of good opportunities for her”

Evans adds it's great to see the support the event gets from the community, especially the volunteers that help make it happen.

"It really is a big event. The amount of people that come out and support it, is wonderful”

And if you didn’t take the plunge this year or help as a volunteer, there’s always next year.

