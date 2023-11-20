Students seek connections at Governor's Career Expo

_____________________________________________________________________________________

High school students and employers connected at the Governor’s Central Delaware career expo, hosted by Gov. John Carney this month at Delaware State Univ. Carney says the goal is to expose students to career opportunities.

“The advantages are you can get a lot of employers all in one place, so you can get exposed to a lot of different careers,” said Carney “[and] to talk to them about what it's like to work in state government, to work as an environmentalist, all that kind of thing. And in the individual high schools, there are pathway programs.”

And students like Polytech Senior Miranda Iriarte took advantage of the chance to explore her future.

“For employers, I think it's great because they also get that one-on- one interaction with the students, to be able to really see who they would be allowing into the company or the field,” aaid Miranda.

Delaware Tech, the University of Delaware and Delaware State University were also on hand highlighting their programs to potential students like POLYTECH senior Autumn Lipko.

“To be more interested in colleges and find out more about jobs. There’s different colleges that I have spoken to about culinary in general.”

Carney says whether it is companies scouting for employees or college-bound students learning more about potential careers, making connections is important.

“We will continue to have these opportunities and they can at any time seek out people who work in various fields,” said Carney. “[To find] that thing that you really like to do, whether it’s Broadcast Media or whether it’s working out as a park ranger, is a process that evolves as you grow older.”

This year over 500 students connected with the 72 private and public businesses at the expo.