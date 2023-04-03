Biggs Museum encourages arts engagement with First Weekends

_____________________________________________________________________________________

The Biggs Museum of American Art in Dover is offering a free program dedicated to exposing Delawareans to the arts.

“The free weekends here at the Biggs Museum takes place in what we call 'Biggs Weekend.' This program is built around our First State Heritage Park Partnership, which has free activities and tours taking place on the first Saturday.” said Biggs’ director of education, Kristen Matulewicz.

She notes that in addition to the standard museum tour, the Biggs also offers tours for Spanish speaking patrons.

“On the first Saturday, we offer the opportunity for people who speak Spanish to come into the museum and do hands on programming and experience the museum In Spanish,” said Matulewicz.

The Biggs hopes these free programs encourage more people to come and enjoy art.

“We wanted to create an opportunity to invite all members to the museum to help break down some of the barriers that you may have to visiting cultural institutions, such as for example the prices, or what you’re able to do,” said Matulewicz.

Free weekends are held the first weekend of every month at the Biggs Museum of American Art.