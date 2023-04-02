Biggs Museum prepping to offer summer art camps

_____________________________________________________________________________________

It’s that time of year when parents start looking for summer camps - and The Biggs Museum of American Art offers a variety of options for kids of all ages,

“We have two different age groups. We have 3 weeks of ages 6-9 years old who are eligible to come and then 1 week for 10-13 year olds,” said Biggs Museum Director of Education, Kristen Matulewicz.

And those options feature different themes to spark the imagination.

“June 19-23 we have a week all about heroes, June 26-30 we have a spy camp called Mission Art-possible, July 17-21 we will be traveling through time, and then July 21-28 we are doing a camp called “But is it art”?” said Matulewicz.

She adds the camps offer a way for children to build a connection between their interests and art.

“We have the opportunity for students and children who are interested in art to explore different art styles that they may not get to experience in school,” said Matulewicz.

More information on summer camps at The Biggs Museum of American Art is available by emailing education@biggsmuseum.org.