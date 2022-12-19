Food Bank of Delaware seeks holiday help

Just in time for the holidays, the Food Bank of Delaware is holding a major food drive. And Milford Operations Director John Snarsky says there are many ways to donate.

“The best things to give are any canned goods, any boxed goods, cereals are always important to get,’ he said. ““Anyone can donate, we accept donations up until 4:00 every day. Some days we’ll stay longer if we know someone is coming, we’ll stay for them.”

They also accept online donations to make giving easy. “At fbd. org, you can go online and donate. you can donate financially, you can set up other donations to be brought here, a lot of it can be done online,” said Snarsky.

In addition to donating food or money, you can also take action.

“We always have volunteer opportunities. It’s a great way to help your neighbors,” said Snarsky. “I you go to fbd.org there’s locations on there where you can set up for volunteering.”

“We love coming here to volunteer. We want to give back to the community, ” said volunteer John Monaghan. “Lions Clubs International have a major cause to combat hunger, so working here at the Delaware Food Bank, our Lions Club feels that we’re trying to help out in some small way.”

Snarsky adds donating or volunteering makes a real difference.

“There are so many people out there that are less fortunate than others and it really helps feed a lot of people.”

The Food Bank of Delaware can keep bellies full this holiday season with the help of fellow Delawareans. If you have any questions about donating, visit the Food Bank of Delaware's website.