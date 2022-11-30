The Delaware Agricultural Museum presents 'A Farmer’s Christmas'

The Delaware Agricultural Museum’s “A Farmers Christmas” showcases Christmas through the eyes of Delaware farmers.

“It is basically a wonderous adventure. You're going to see our tractors, our many trees decorated throughout the museum, as well as our village will be decorated by a host of our volunteers and sponsors,” said Kayla Growe, Museum Services Manager at the Delaware Agricultural Museum. “You will see a host of artisans doing demonstrations. We'll have tons of activities for our kids, and we'll have also carolers singing live here throughout the day.”

The tours give the museum a chance to show off recent upgrades as well as their Christmas décor.

“The end goal of the event is always to bring the holiday cheer but also to allow those who haven't been here recently to see and understand the development of the agriculture industry here in Delaware, she said.

Each exhibit takes visitors back in time offering the sights, sounds and smells connected to how farming families lived -- and celebrated the holidays.

‘You can learn a host of things in this event. You can get information of how agriculture was started here in the late 1800s,” said Growe. “There’s tons of information in our new exhibit about rural electrification, and how it grew the agriculture industry.”

And the exhibits are made possible by generations of Delaware farmers who donated pieces to the museum.

“We do not get any of this from the state. It's literally from a host of people who love the museum and who love Delaware and what the agriculture industry have built here,” said Growe.

A Farmer’s Christmas tours are available Dec. 3, 10 and 17.

“We want all family, friends and relatives to come and enjoy our event. There is no sign up beforehand needed. You all can come in the day of the event and we will take great care of you,” said Growe.

More information on A Farmer’s Christmas is available at The Delaware Agriculture Museum’s website. agriculturalmuseum.org