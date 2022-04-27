Dover Days readies for 2022 return

Dover Days returns in 2022 after a pandemic forced two-year hiatus.

And Dover Days Committee president Chris Cooper says its ready to resume its long history of celebrating the city

"Dover Days is an annual festival that has been celebrated here for the past 87 years. It celebrates the colonial history and heritage of the capital city and the state of Delaware," said Cooper. "The only times we’ve had to cancel is during World War II and the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The festival has many free events and exhibits that cater to families, as well as showcase the history and heritage of Delaware’s capital.

"It will start at 9 a.m. with a parade marshaled by our governor John Carney. It heads down to the festival right here on The Green where we will have food trucks, a moon bounce village. We'll have a tethered hot air balloon rides. There's going to be maypole dancing, crafts, vendors, artisans, and local businesses. We are expecting somewhere around 100 vendors this year," said Cooper. "It's a great day for the family to come out and enjoy the community and learn a little bit about Delaware history."

This year, the festival is a one day event on Saturday, May 7. It will be held rain or shine.

For more information, follow the Dover Days Facebook page.