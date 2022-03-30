Kay's Kamp continues work with kids and families facing cancer

Kay’s Kamp is a camp for families who have children that have experienced cancer.

It opened in 2009 and is named for Kaylyn Warren, who made the camp her dying wish.

Her mother, Elaine Warren, is the president of the organization.

“We decided that because she loved camping so much… we formed a foundation first, then went on to camp,” said Warren. “We started with 11 children and we had 40 volunteers, half of which were doctors and nurses that came from across the state to help out”

The camp recently sponsored the Shamrock Scramble 5K, one of its biggest fundraisers

“It costs a lot of money to run Kay's Kamp between feeding people, and keeping them safe, and our medical protocols, so we need to raise money each year,” said Warren.”The 5K from Del-One is one of the most important fundraisers that we have. It's how we raise money. It's how we pay for an overnight camp for a whole week with the food and with a lodging and medical supplies. So it's a wonderful opportunity.”

The camp has become a way for these children who have been consumed by their illness, to feel normal again – through a variety of activities.

“They do what kids do in any kind of summer camp, they swim, they fish, they have arts and crafts, they have sports and games” said Warren. “It’s just a place where they can feel normal and be around other kids that have the same issues”

The camp says it has a desperate need for volunteers. To find out how to help, visit the camp's website.