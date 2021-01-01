Employment and Intern Opportunities

Thank you for visiting the employment section for Delaware Public Media. You’ll find more detail here about employment opportunities available at Delaware Public Media (WDDE-Dover, WMPH-Wilmington, and WMHS-Wilmington), the first Delaware-based public radio news network, and delawarepublicmedia.org.

Delaware First Media is a fast-paced company offering an exciting and creative work environment. We look for ambitious and dedicated people ready for daily challenges.

Delaware First Media is an equal opportunity employer dedicated to broad outreach regarding job vacancies. Delaware First Media strongly encourages minority group members, veterans, disabled individuals and women to apply for positions for which they are qualified and which are of interest to them.

Delaware First Media welcomes the help of local organizations in recruiting qualified applicants to our station. Organizations wishing to receive employment listings should contact Delaware First Media at jobs@delawarepublic.org.

Delaware Public Media Seeks Underwriting Services

Are you a fan of unbiased news and journalism? Do you look for more news about Delaware?

Think about joining Delaware Public Media, the only NPR affiliate located in and wholly serving Delaware. The right person will be responsible for achieving underwriting revenue goals by developing a sales strategy for the Delaware market and building and maintaining relationships primarily with Delaware businesses to achieve revenue goals. You’ll be a key part of overall marketing efforts and maintain relationships with businesses in the state and help DPM grow in the next ten years.

If you’re interested in joining Delaware Public media, please let us know why you are the right person in no more than 300 words and attach your resume and experience. We’re looking for business to business sales experience, and radio or non-profit experience is a plus.

Attached here is a complete description.

Send your information to jobs@delawarepublic.org.