© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cape Henlopen School District names new superintendent

Delaware Public Media | By Abigail Lee
Published April 15, 2025 at 2:20 PM EDT

Cape Henlopen School District names Jenny Nauman its new superintendent.

Nauman is currently the assistant superintendent and will start her new position in July following current-superintendent Bob Fulton’s retirement.

Nauman says she will continue bringing the district’s strategic plan to fruition with an eye toward preparing students for the future and valuing every staff member.

Nauman has a bachelor’s degree in elementary and special education from the University of Delaware, a masters in administration and a doctorate in educational leadership from Wilmington University.

She was previously an assistant principal at Rehoboth Elementary and a principal at Shields Elementary, which is now Lewes Elementary School.

Nauman has served as assistant superintendent in the Cape Henlopen District since 2018.
Education
Abigail Lee
With degrees in journalism and women’s and gender studies, Abigail Lee aims for her work to be informed and inspired by both.

She is especially interested in rural journalism and social justice stories, which came from her time with NPR-affiliate KBIA at the University of Missouri in Columbia, Mo.

She speaks English and Russian fluently, some French, and very little Spanish (for now!)
See stories by Abigail Lee