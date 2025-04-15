Cape Henlopen School District names new superintendent

Cape Henlopen School District names Jenny Nauman its new superintendent.

Nauman is currently the assistant superintendent and will start her new position in July following current-superintendent Bob Fulton’s retirement.

Nauman says she will continue bringing the district’s strategic plan to fruition with an eye toward preparing students for the future and valuing every staff member.

Nauman has a bachelor’s degree in elementary and special education from the University of Delaware, a masters in administration and a doctorate in educational leadership from Wilmington University.

She was previously an assistant principal at Rehoboth Elementary and a principal at Shields Elementary, which is now Lewes Elementary School.

Nauman has served as assistant superintendent in the Cape Henlopen District since 2018.