Two Delaware librarians honored by American Library Association

Two Delaware librarians are among ten in their profession honored by the American Library Association.

Jamar Rahming has been the executive director of the Wilmington Public Library since 2018, while Peggy Griffith is an administrative librarian at the Ferris School, a state facility for males aged 13-18 sent there by a court and who pose a risk to themselves or others. The two were honored last week with the ALA’s I Love My Librarian Award.

At the awards ceremony, Rahming spoke about how librarians face pressure to justify why they - and public libraries - still exist in the internet age.

“I wanted to engage my community in such a manner that nobody would ever ask, ‘why does the library exist? What do librarians do," Rahming said.

He said that's why he has worked to make the Wilmington Public Library more than just a building filled with books.

“We have to constantly fight for our spaces and the value integrity of our profession, which is what drove me to do the work that I do today," he said.

In remarks recorded for the ceremony, Griffith talked about the transformative power of libraries with the youth she works with.

“For these young people, the library isn't just a space to read," she said. "It's a space for growth and connection. It's where they can find stories that reflect their struggles, their dreams and their potential.”

Griffith and Rahming each received a $5,000 cash prize and a $750 travel stipend to attend the ALA event in Phoenix. Delaware was the only state to have multiple honorees this year.