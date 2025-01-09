Schools in Kent and Sussex County finish the week still working around snow

It’s been a week of working around the snow left by Monday’s winter storm for school districts in Kent and Sussex County. Friday is no different.

In Sussex County, Delmar, Indian River, Sussex Tech and Woodbridge school districts will be closed Thursday. Cape Henlopen, Laurel, and Seaford school districts will continue with remote learning.

In Central Delaware, Lake Forest School District will close Thursday. Caesar Rodney, Capital, Milford and Polytech school districts will continue with remote learning. Smyrna School District will open 2 hours late.

Sussex County government offices will open at 10am Friday.