More school closings Thursday in Kent and Sussex counties

School districts in Kent and Sussex County are still adjusting plans in the wake of Monday’s winter storm.

In Sussex County, Delmar, Indian River and Woodbridge school districts will be closed Thursday. Cape Henlopen, Laurel, Seaford and Sussex Tech school districts will switch to remote learning.

In Central Delaware, Lake Forest and Milford school districts will close Thursday. Caesar Rodney, Capital, and Polytech school districts will move to remote learning. Smyrna School District will open 2 hours late.