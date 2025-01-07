Schools in Central and Southern Delaware still coping with fallout from Monday's winter weather

School districts in Kent and Sussex County are still dealing with the fallout from following Monday’s winter storm.

In Sussex County, Delmar, Indian River, Laurel, Seaford and Woodbridge school districts will be closed Tuesday. Cape Henlopen and Sussex Tech school districts will switch to remote learning.

In Central Delaware, Lake Forest, Milford and Polytech school districts will close Tuesday. Caesar Rodney, Capital and Smyrna school districts will move to remote learning.

Delaware Tech’s Georgetown campus will open at 9am. Online courses will be held as usual.

State of Delaware offices in Sussex County will open at 10 a.m. New Castle and Kent County offices operate on a normal schedule.

State of Delaware court facilities in Sussex County will open at 10 a.m. Kent and New Castle Counties operate on a normal schedule.