Effects of winter storm are changing school plans for Tuesday

The winter storm the dumped over 9 inches of snow in parts of Sussex County Monday is altering school plans Tuesday up and down the state.

The substantial snow totals in Sussex County are prompting changes for several school districts there Tuesday.

Delmar, Indian River, Laurel, Seaford and Woodbridge school districts will be closed Tuesday.

Cape Henlopen and Sussex Tech school districts will switch to remote learning.

And in Central Delaware, Caesar Rodney, Lake Forest, Milford and Polytech school districts will close Tuesday.

Capital and Smyrna school districts will move to remote learning.

In New Castle County, Appoquinimink School District will pivot to remote learning Tuesday. Brandywine, Colonial School, New Castle County Vo-Tech school districts plan open 2 hours late.

The University of Delaware plans to open at 10 a.m. Teachers with classes before 10 a.m. should reach out to students to communicate if a class is being held virtually or canceled or rescheduled.

Delaware State Univ. opens 2 hours late. Offices open at 10:30am. All classes are virtual.

Delaware Tech’s Dover and Georgetown campuses are closed Tuesday. Online courses will be held.

State of Delaware offices in Kent and Sussex Counties will open at 10 a.m. New Castle County offices operate on a normal schedule.

Kent County Levy Court opens at 10 a.m.

Sussex County offices are closed Tuesday and swearing in of new County Council members is moving to 1 p.m.

City of Dover offices are closed.

City of Newark offices open at 10 a.m.

State of Delaware court facilities in Kent and Sussex Counties open at 10 a.m. Tuesday. New Castle County court operate on a normal schedule.