First State public schools close in response to looming winter storm

School districts up and down the First State are closed Monday as Delaware awaits a winter storm slated to arrive Monday and expcted bring up to 10 inches to some areas.

All 19 school districts announced Sunday night they would not open given the forecast calling for up to 10 inches in some areas.

In Sussex County, Cape Henlopen, Delmar, Indian River, Laurel, Seaford and Woodbridge School Districts are closed Monday. While its campus is closed, Sussex Tech staff and students will operate on a remote schedule.

In central Delaware, Caesar Rodney, Capital, Lake Forest and Milford Polytech and Smyrna School Districts are closed Monday.

In New Castle County, Appoquinimink, Brandywine, Christina, Colonial, New Castle County Vo-Tech, and Red Clay School Districts are closed.

Normal operations at the University of Delaware campuses – including transportation - are suspended as of 5 am Monday. Instructors are asked to reach out to students to communicate if a class is being held virtually or canceled or rescheduled.

All Delaware Tech campuses are closed, but virtual classes and activities will be held.

Goldey-Beacom College is closed.

State of Delaware, Sussex County, Kent County Levy Court and City of Newark government offices are closed. All state of Delaware court facilities, except the 24-hour Justice of the Peace Courts, are closed.