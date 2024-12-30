© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Delaware Community Foundation opens up applications for scholarships

Delaware Public Media | By Martin Matheny
Published December 30, 2024 at 2:14 PM EST

The Delaware Community Foundation opens applications for 70 scholarships with hundreds of thousands of dollars in assistance.

DCF President and CEO Stuart Comstock-Gay says the group has a wide variety of scholarship offerings for a wide variety of students.

“Some of the scholarships will be, say, for students from a particular high school or students going into a particular kind of program," Comstock-Gay said. "So, there is a scholarship compendium that you can find online at delcf.org that describes all of them.”

Comstock-Gay says the scholarship offerings are a lasting part of DCF’s history.

“Delaware Community Foundation itself has been around not quite 40 years, and we've been giving out scholarships essentially since the very beginning," Comstock-Gay said.

Last year was the organization’s biggest ever in terms of scholarship awards, with $652,000 going to 191 different students from around 400 applications.

Comstock-Gay urges students to apply early, and notes that applicants can often apply for multiple scholarships from a single form.

Completed applications must be submitted by March 15, 2025 to be considered.
Martin Matheny
Martin Matheny comes to Delaware Public Media from WUGA in Athens, GA. Over his 12 years there, he served as a classical music host, program director, and the lead reporter on state and local government. In 2022, he took over as WUGA's local host of Morning Edition, where he discovered the joy of waking up very early in the morning.
