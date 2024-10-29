© 2024 Delaware Public Media
DSU names plane after Tuskegee Airman

Delaware Public Media | By Martin Matheny
Published October 29, 2024 at 4:54 PM EDT
Retired Brig. Gen. Robert D. Bowie and Dr. Joi Spraggins, Board Chairman and Founder/CEO of Legacy Bridges STEM Academy Inc., respectively; Soledad Quaninoo; and Legacy Bridges Board Member Andrew Holloway all pose at DSU’s Piper Arrow aircraft that now bears the name of Lt. Col. George “Tall in the Saddle” Hardy, who was a WWII pilot for the legendary Tuskegee Airmen.
Delaware State University’s aviation program names one of its airplanes after a trailblazing Black aviator and military officer.

Philadelphia native George Hardy was one of the famous Tuskegee airmen, and one of the youngest of that storied group when he was commissioned in 1944.

He flew 21 missions over Europe during World War II. But DSU Director of News Services and University Historian Carlos Holmes says Hardy’s career didn’t stop there.

Lt. Col. George Hardy was a Tuskegee Airman, and a veteran of World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War.
“He flew 45 missions in the Korean War and he flew 70 missions in the Vietnam War," Holmes said.

Holmes adds Hardy was more than just a pilot.

“He flew missions and then he went into the engineering and maintenance area and he was a commander there," he said. "And then he went back to fly, and I guess he just loved to fly.”

After retiring in 1971, Lt. Colonel Hardy remained active in veterans’ causes and educating Americans about the role African-Americans played in the second World War and beyond. He remains one of the only living Tuskegee Airmen.

“He's 99 years old now. He's traveled throughout the United States, telling the story of the legendary Tuskegee Airmen," Holmes said.

Holmes said that Hardy is an inspirational figure.

"He was an inspiration to not just African Americans, but all kind of Americans," Holmes said. "He showed what can be achieved. He never stopped learning. He always continued to pursue higher degrees and higher levels of knowledge.“

Hardy received numerous awards during his military career, including the Distinguished Flying Cross and the Air Medal with 11 oak leaf clusters, signifying additional awards of the medal.
Martin Matheny
Martin Matheny comes to Delaware Public Media from WUGA in Athens, GA. Over his 12 years there, he served as a classical music host, program director, and the lead reporter on state and local government. In 2022, he took over as WUGA's local host of Morning Edition, where he discovered the joy of waking up very early in the morning.
