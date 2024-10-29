DSU names plane after Tuskegee Airman

Delaware State University’s aviation program names one of its airplanes after a trailblazing Black aviator and military officer.

Philadelphia native George Hardy was one of the famous Tuskegee airmen, and one of the youngest of that storied group when he was commissioned in 1944.

He flew 21 missions over Europe during World War II. But DSU Director of News Services and University Historian Carlos Holmes says Hardy’s career didn’t stop there.

“He flew 45 missions in the Korean War and he flew 70 missions in the Vietnam War," Holmes said.

Holmes adds Hardy was more than just a pilot.

“He flew missions and then he went into the engineering and maintenance area and he was a commander there," he said. "And then he went back to fly, and I guess he just loved to fly.”

After retiring in 1971, Lt. Colonel Hardy remained active in veterans’ causes and educating Americans about the role African-Americans played in the second World War and beyond. He remains one of the only living Tuskegee Airmen.

“He's 99 years old now. He's traveled throughout the United States, telling the story of the legendary Tuskegee Airmen," Holmes said.

Holmes said that Hardy is an inspirational figure.

"He was an inspiration to not just African Americans, but all kind of Americans," Holmes said. "He showed what can be achieved. He never stopped learning. He always continued to pursue higher degrees and higher levels of knowledge.“

Hardy received numerous awards during his military career, including the Distinguished Flying Cross and the Air Medal with 11 oak leaf clusters, signifying additional awards of the medal.

