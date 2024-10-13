Task force looking at Delaware's student behavior crisis produces draft recommendations

The task force in charge of finding solutions to Delaware’s student behavior crisis is closing in on its final recommendations.

The Student Behavior and School Climate Task Force is set to deliver its recommendations to the General Assembly and governor by November 1 with just one meeting left.

The body has begun consolidating all of its members’ recommendations, but the body has collectively agreed on prioritizing the implementation of a multi-tiered system of supports (MTSS).

MTSS offers a framework for educators to engage in data-based decision making related to program improvement, high-quality instruction and intervention, social and emotional learning and positive behavioral supports.

While schools and districts are already required to have MTSS teams, without state funding and resources, Brandywine School District Superintendent Lisa Lawson explains maintaining the program has been a challenge thus far.

“Not all schools have established a robust MTSS teams because they need folks in the building to do that, but that is typically happening after school hours," she told the task force. “We need to look into why people aren't able to establish school and district-based MTSS teams. What's happening? Why can't we form the teams? And so looking at progress on how people are doing and forming teams or what are the barriers to that, maybe we could support districts and schools.”

The task force specifically wants to recommend prioritizing a level of the program known as Tier 3, which is an intensive intervention designed to help students with persistent academic and behavioral needs.

Other potential recommendations include reducing class sizes, implementing a statewide policy on cell phones in the classroom and ensuring all school buses have cameras and lap belts.

Teaching students peer mediation and conflict resolution, implementation of a school-wide social and emotional curriculum and providing wrap around services for schools also made the draft list.

The task force is set to finalize its recommendations at its October 28 public meeting.