U.S. News & World Report rates UD highly in yearly college rankings

The U.S. News & World Report in its latest rankings rates the University of Delaware and some of its undergraduate academic programs highly.

As a whole, UD was ranked 86th out of 434 national universities and 44th out of the top 225 public schools.

UD’s chemical engineering program remains in the top 10 nationally in the U.S. News 2025 Best Colleges ranking edition as it was ranked 4th out 26.

UD’s nursing program was ranked 74th out of 686 universities, and that was an improvement of 38 spots from last year.

Other rankings include UD finishing 51 out of 209 for best engineering program whose highest degree is a doctorate, 68 out of 681 for best psychology program and 77 out of 532 for best business program.

Their computer science program ranked 87th out of 584, and UD was the 54th best college for veterans among national universities out of 166.

The University of Delaware also was recognized as a best value school being one of 206 national universities to receive that honor.

The rankings are based on many factors including student outcomes, reputation among higher education peers, students social mobility, faculty research and resources, and financial resources.