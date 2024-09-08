© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Shots fired at DSU off-campus apartments

Delaware Public Media | By Tom Byrne
Published September 8, 2024 at 5:41 PM EDT
Delaware State University reports a weekend shooting at its off-campus apartments.

In a message to the University community Sunday, DSU says a series of gunshots were fired at The Courtyard complex on College Road just off campus late Saturday night.

The university says officers were conducting ID checks at the entrance of The Courtyards at the time of the incident and responded, but the assailants fled.

No injuries were reported, but there was some property damage according to DSU.

The school says University police and Dover Police are investigating and are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact them.

The incident comes less than six months after an overnight weekend shooting in April near an on-campus dormitory left 18-year-old woman visiting the campus dead. Two men were ultimately arrested in connection with that April shooting.
