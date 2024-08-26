UD student victim in social media extortion

The University of Delaware announces there was a stalking incident on its East Campus.

This particular incident - reported this weekend - was extortion via social media, and the University of Delaware Police Department is actively investigating.

UD Police also offered available resources to the victim.

Colleges and universities are experiencing a growing number of similar cases to this one as more and more contacts are made through social media according to a UD statement.

They involve a victim sending compromising photos of themselves and then being asked for payment to prevent them from being released. It’s also called sextortion.

UD Police reminds the UD community to be diligent in all social media correspondence and activity as a means of a protection against digital extortion.

The University of Delaware says that police meet regularly with students about ongoing educational efforts to make the campus safer and students more informed.

The risks of sharing confidential and/or compromising information through digital platforms is among the topics discussed with students.