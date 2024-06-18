Capital School District appoints interim superintendent

The Capital School District Board of Education appoints an interim superintendent, ending Vilicia Cade’s term more than a month earlier than expected.

Cade announced her resignation last week, noting her last day would be July 22.

But at Monday night’s board meeting, assistant superintendent Victoir Cahoon was appointed interim superintendent – effective immediately.

The district plans to hire a third-party company to recruit candidates which board member Sean Christiansen says was done during previous superintendent hirings.

“So what we do is cast a large net, figure out how we get the best fish in the ocean," Christiansen says. "From there after the firm is hired, they usually do a community based survey, and then we get community members to serve with staff members, parents, and even students in the past, to form the committee for the superintendent search.”

Board member John Martin says the board should move quickly to start the process.

“We don’t want to waste time but we also want to make sure that we are very deliberate as we continue along this process," Martin says. “At that level of leadership, it is a very complex job. And we did agree as a board that we were going to cast a wide net, and we were pretty explicit about why we wanted to cast a wide net.”

However Martin said he would not volunteer to head that process – noting he and board member Anthony DePrima led the search for a firm last time. DePrima also says he would yield the responsibility to another board member.

Christiansen, board President Felecia Duggins, and board Vice President Chanda Jackson volunteered for that search.

More details on hiring a search firm, and what the board will ask the firm to look for in candidates will be discussed at the board’s June 26 meeting.