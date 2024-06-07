Smyrna School District passes second-try referendum, funding approved for new school

Smyrna School District garners just enough support in a second chance referendum to fund a new school building.

It was approved by a 22 vote margin Thursday .

A two part referendum for operating and capital expenses failed in March. The district amended its ask to just one capital request – a new school on Rabbit Chase Lane, that will cost residents about an extra $1.44 per month.

That project was already approved by voters in 2021, but the district is now asking for additional funding to cover inflationary costs.

Superintendent Susan Brown previously noted they can still move ahead with the other two capital expansion projects that were taken off the ballot after receiving bids in line with funding already available to the district.

Smyrna is the second district to succeed on a second referendum try this year - joining Appoquinimink School District. Brandywine, Red Clay, and Colonial passed referendums on the first try this spring.

Cape Henlopen School District failed on two referendum tries.