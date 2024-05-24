© 2024 Delaware Public Media
DSU to raise tuition for 2024-2025 school year

Published May 24, 2024
A Delaware State University sign
Delaware State University announces a tuition hike for the next academic year.

When DSU announced a tuition increase last year – the first in six years – it was to be spread over four years with the increase each year based on a few factors.

Those factors are the economic environment, the University’s cost per student and the subsidies received to preserve a high-quality, low-cost education for students and their families.

The University has announced a $250 per semester tuition increase for the 2024-2025 academic year.

This raises in-state tuition to $11,465 per year and out-of-state tuition to $21,429 per year.

DSU has also updated housing rates reflecting the current student housing market.

Just like last year, Inspire Scholars or full scholarship recipients will not be affected by the increase. Last fall, 79% of incoming first-year Delaware students were Inspire Scholars.

The Inspire Scholarship is a state-sponsored four-year full tuition scholarship for graduating high school seniors with a 2.75 GPA and a commitment to public service.

Also both in-state and out-of-state students whose families earn less than $30,000 per year will get a decreased cost of attendance.
