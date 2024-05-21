Cape Henlopen School Distirict tax referendum fails again

Residents in the Cape Henlopen School District say “no” again to a tax referendum.

The district’s second try this year to raise taxes for operating expenses and a set of capital projects lost by 495 votes. Turnout was slightly higher this time, but it only trimmed the losing margin by 164 votes.

After a first try was rejected in March, the district pared three cents off its ask for operating expenses, seeking an additional 30 and a half cents per $100 assessed property value in taxes.

The district also sought 8.6 cents per $100 assessed value for capital projects.

The big difference this time is the district removed a new pool from the referendum. It still hoped to fund purchasing land to relocate the district office and make room to expand Cape Henlopen High School while also building a new transportation/bus maintenance facility.

District officials called Tuesday’s result “disappointing,” adding they will take some time over the next few weeks to determine short-term and long-term plans.

Cape is the first district this school year to fail on two referendum tries. Appoquinimink School District succeeded on its second try last month. Another district, Smyrna, holds a second chance referendum in early June.