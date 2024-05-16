University of Delaware increases tuiton and fees for 2024-2025 school year

The University of Delaware Board of Trustees approves another raise in tuition.

UD’s Board of Trustees approved a four percent tuition hike across the board Tuesday.

In-state undergraduate tuition will increase $560 to $14,600 and out-of-state by $1510 to $39,100.

The four percent increase applies to the cost of living in the dorms as well – dining plans will increase an average of six percent.

Trustee and Finance Committee Chair Donald Puglisi said at Tuesday’s Trustees’ meeting they also are increasing mandatory fees – the comprehensive fee is increasing 13.7 percent, the student center fee is increasing 4.2 percent, and the student wellbeing fee is increasing 1.4 percent – amounting to about $180 per year.

“And those fees have been frozen for a number of years so it’s increasing at this point," Puglisi says. "We still have the uncertainty of the state funding of course and Dr. Assanis discussed the healthcare cost increase.”

The University recently implemented a hiring freeze among other cost saving measures to cover a projected $20-40 million shortfall due to increased healthcare costs. Puglisi said Tuesday that deficit is now $54 million.

“If we put all of these items together, we have a budgeted revenue of $1.355 billion, a budgeted operating condition of a $54 million deficit, and non-operating expenses of $59 million, an operating margin of minus 4.2 percent," Puglisi says.

And the University raised tuition last year by five percent.