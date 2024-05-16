Laurel School District Superintendent steps away 'indefinitely' after suspected DUI arrest

Superintendent of the Laurel School District steps away from his duties indefinitely following a suspected DUI arrest last weekend.

Shawn Larrimore was arrested Saturday night on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

The Laurel School District announced Wednesday Larrimore “will be away from his duties as superintendent for an indefinite amount of time,” adding consequences imposed by the Board of Education will not be publicly disclosed per the district’s human resources protocol.

The board says in the statement they are deeply concerned about the allegations and are committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and accountability within leadership.

According to Laurel Police, Larrimore was traveling northbound in the right lane of Sussex Highway near Camp Road around 11:30 p.m. in a red Ford F-150 and failed to move over or slow down as he passed two officers conducting a traffic stop on the shoulder.

The second officer assisting with the stop followed the truck, which they say was swerving in and out of the shoulder. The vehicle’s registration was also expired. The officer stopped the vehicle and identified Larrimore, observing multiple indicators of alcohol impairment.

Police say Larrimore refused a chemical test, but they obtained a blood sample via a search warrant and results are currently pending — officers noting it will take a month or more.

Larrimore was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to move over/slow down for stopped vehicle displaying warning signal, failure to signal continuously before turning, failure to remain within a single lane, and expired registration. He was released to a sober party with a summons to appear in court at a future date.