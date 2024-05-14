© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Voters fill school board seat in 7 First State school districts

Delaware Public Media | By Tom Byrne
Published May 14, 2024 at 9:45 PM EDT
Delaware Public School
Slots on school boards in 7 districts across the state were decided Tuesday.

In Sussex County, there were contested races in three districts.

Russell Smart won in the Delmar School District, topping Dawn Turner.

Indian River School District voters elected Anita West-Werner in District 4. She defeated Joshua Hudson.

And in the Woodbridge School District, John Campbell won a 3-person race, defeating Brian Swain and Kristie Thomas.

In Kent County, the only district with a contested raced was Lake Forest where incumbent Sarah Starkey easily won reelection.

There were three districts with contested races in New Castle County.

In the Appoquinimink School District, incumbent Norm Abrams retained his seat in a three-person race. His margin of victory was 196 votes of over second place Britney Mumford.

The Colonial School District lone contested race saw incumbent Robin Crossan defeat Tonya Kerns.

And in the Red Clay School District, incumbent Jason Casper was ousted by Susan Sander.

Only one race saw more than 900 people vote. That was Red Clay where 2.044 residents cast ballots.

Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for three decades. He joined Delaware Public Media in 2010 as our first news director and has guided the news team ever since. When he's not covering the news, he can be found reading history or pursuing his love of all things athletic.
