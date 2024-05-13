Few districts host competitive school board races Tuesday

Statewide school board elections are Tuesday with contested races in only 7 districts.

In New Castle County, single seats are up for grabs in the Appoquinimink, Colonial and Red Clay School Districts. The race for the at-large seat in Appo has four candidates in the running.

In Central Delaware – only voters in the Lake Forest School District head to the polls to fill one at-large seat.

And in Sussex County, three districts have a single contested race. They are in the Delmar, Indian River and Woodbridge school districts.

Voter turnout for school board races in Delaware is typically low. Last year, none of the 11 races managed to top 10 percent turnout.

The polls are open from 7am to 8pm. Polling places for each district can be found at elections.delaware.gov.

Voters do not need to be registered to vote in school board elections, but are required to provide proof of identity and address.

Options include a Delaware driver's license, Delaware ID card, Work ID card with photo and home address, or a piece of U. S. postal material with a street address.