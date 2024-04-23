Appoquinimink passes referendum on second try with record turnout

Appoquinimink’s referendum passes with record voter turnout.

The unofficial results show more than 56 percent of almost 13,000 voters supported the district’s operating ask – a 40 cent property tax increase per $100 assessed value.

And about 58 percent of voters supported the capital ask – an additional three cent per $100 assessed property value for a new middle and high school on the district’s Summit campus and an elementary school on Green Giant Road.

Superintendent Matt Burrows, notes the district’s first referendum try in December attracted around 6,300 voters, who rejected three tax increases by just a few hundred votes.

“The 'yes' vote this time surpassed even the complete total, this is the largest turnout we’ve had in any of our referendums.”

Although it was a win for the district, Burrows says he is still concerned about the number of people who voted ‘no.’

“There are still people out there who maybe don’t support or believe in what we are doing, so we would like to bring them in and connect them and have them see what our kids are doing and the great things that are happening in the classroom, and the great opportunities our kids have," Burrows says.

The district reduced the operating ask by three cents and removed the request for a $4.2 million bus lot, which Burrows says they still have to find another solution for.

“The Cedar Lane campus has a lot of traffic on it in the morning, there are four schools right there in a small area and we were trying to relieve some of that congestion," Burrows says. "So we are going to have to look at alternative ways to solve that because it is a safety concern.”

Burrows adds while they avoid $5 million in budget cuts, there are still holes in the operating budget to fill. He says the amended operating request, down three cents from the original ask, means they still need to look for ways to fully fund the district’s one-to-one program, which provides every middle and high school student with an iPad or Chromebook.

The district will also look to the state to help fund new safety initiatives.