UD graduate programs receive high marks in national report, physical therapy ranks second

The U.S. News and World Report ranks some graduate programs at the University of Delaware (UD) among the best in the nation.

UD graduate programs like nonprofit management, public management and leadership, computer science and nursing all jumped up in their rankings from last year’s U.S. News and World Best Graduate Schools report.

The physical therapy program remains a top program in the report, ranked only behind Washington University’s program in St. Louis for 2025.

Dean of the Graduate College and Vice Provost for Graduate and Professional Education Lou Rossi said the program is nationally recognized as being unique.

“It’s a very special program the way they combine together the clinical practice, laboratory experiences and so forth with the classroom learning for students. And they do it with a fairly tight and efficient use of facilities as well to make the whole thing work," he said.

Chemical engineering was UD’s second highest program coming in seventh place out of 130 schools surveyed.

This was also U.S. News and World’s first year ranking speech-language pathology programs with UD’s program reaching 32nd place out of 280 schools, which Rossi views a huge accomplishment.

“Part of adequately preparing students in speech and language pathology, you have to have really great clinical placements for them. So I know our team has worked really hard to build that network of having these great clinical placements that enhance the educational opportunities for our students," he said.

Rossi said they have also added a post-baccalaureate program which allows students without experience in communication science to catch up on course prerequisites and still obtain their master’s degree in speech-language pathology.

He attributes this year’s overall success in graduate programs to innovation and is excited to see continued growth at the schools.