Appoquinimink School District to hold another referendum, reduces tax increase request

The Appoquinimink School District is amending its operating and capital referendum asks for a second vote next month.

The district sought a 47-cent tax increase per $100 assessed property value for operating and capital expenses in December, which voters rejected.

Superintendent Matt Burrows attributes the loss, in part, to confusion on the ballot, and a lack of communication about the district’s needs.

“One of the keys at the very beginning when we made a pivot after December, in January we took time to listen and take feedback from the community here, things that were concerns and maybe why people voted no," Burrows says.

Burrows says for the upcoming April 23 vote, they have dropped the operating ask by three cents from 43 to just under 40 cents. He adds there is no “new” spending in the operating budget – the district needs more revenue to maintain the staff and programs they have now and stay competitive with teacher salaries.

Burrows says these costs are not wants but needs for the district.

“Great schools equal strong communities and strong communities equal great schools," Burrows says.

He also notes Appoquinimnink’s local revenue and tax rate is far lower than other districts in New Castle County, and another failed operating referendum will result in major budget cuts.

“If we are not successful, we have to cut $5 million out of our budget," Burrows says. "Which, when your budget is 85 to 88 percent people, I mean, you can cut programs and things like that but eventually, we can’t continue to offer the things that we are offering that has made us great and has made us a destination for people to move.”

The capital ask is now just three cents for a new middle and high school on the Summit campus and an elementary school on Green Giant Road, dropping the bus lot behind Waters Middle School from the ballot.