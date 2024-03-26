Voters reject Cape Henlopen School District referendum

Cape Henlopen School District residents reject a referendum seeking to raise taxes for additional operating and capital costs.

Unofficial numbers show the margin of defeat was 661 votes with 54 percent of the 7,887 people who went to the polls voting “no."

The district sought a 54.9 cent property tax increase per $100 assessed value that would have added about $153.75 to the average homeowner’s tax bill.

Almost 40 percent of that was for capital projects including a new district office, a bus maintenance facility, and an indoor swimming complex.

In a statement, Superintendent Bob Fulton says while the result is not what they wanted, they intend to move forward with a positive outlook and work over the next few weeks to determine the next steps.

The district last went to referendum in 2018 for operating expenses, a new middle school and planning and design for an addition to the high school – all of which were overwhelmingly approved.

Cape Henlopen joins Smyrna and Appoquinimink School Districts in suffering referendum losses this school year. Appoquinimink holds a second vote next month after its first attempt failed in December.

Brandywine, Colonial, and Red Clay School Districts were successful passing their referenda in February.