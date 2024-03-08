Smyrna School District referendum seeks take hike for operating and capital costs Saturday

The Smyrna School District heads to referendum Saturday.

Smyrna is asking voters to support increasing property taxes by around $278 per year for the average resident to cover additional operating and capital expenses.

The first ballot question seeks an additional $37.5 million for capital projects voters already approved in 2021, but now face added costs due to inflation.

Those capital projects are a new intermediate school on Rabbit Chase Lane, the expansion and conversion of Clayton Intermediate School to Clayton Middle School, and the expansion of North Elementary School.

The local share of the capital projects is 23 percent, and the state will foot the remainder of the bill.

The second question will ask residents to back more operating revenue, a total of around $5.5 million a year to hire constables and deliver mental health support in every school building, offer competitive salaries, and fund technology materials and extracurriculars at the new middle school.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Smyrna Elementary School, Smyrna Middle School, and Clayton Intermediate School.