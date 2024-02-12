Brandywine School District residents vote on a tax referendum Tuesday

The Brandywine School District referendum vote is Tuesday the 13th.

It’s the first in Brandywine since 2016.

The district is seeking a 45-cent tax increase spread out over two years - 25 cents in year one and 20 cents in year two. It would cost the average homeowner about $327 in total.

There are no capital projects – the referendum is solely for operating costs.

District officials say the additional tax will allow them to pay for safety and security projects, after-school and alternative programming, staffing, and supplies.

If the referendum fails, they say Brandywine faces $6.5 million in budget cuts.

Anyone 18 or older living in the Brandywine School District can vote if they are a U.S. and Delaware citizen. You do not need to be a registered voter or own property, but you must show proof of identity and address.

Polls are open from 7:00am to 8:00pm at all Brandywine School District schools except for Harlan Elementary.

If voting absentee, the ballots must be received by the Dept. of Elections before polls close.

A full list of polling places and a sample ballot can be found online at brandywineschools.org/referendum.

Brandywine is one of multiple districts holding referendums this year - joined by Red Clay, Colonial, Smyrna and Cape Henlopen.

Appoquinimink expects to hold another vote this spring after its referendum failed in December.