© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Brandywine School District residents vote on a tax referendum Tuesday

Delaware Public Media | By Quinn Kirkpatrick
Published February 12, 2024 at 4:53 PM EST
Quinn Kirkpatrick
/
Delaware Public Media

The Brandywine School District referendum vote is Tuesday the 13th.

It’s the first in Brandywine since 2016.

The district is seeking a 45-cent tax increase spread out over two years - 25 cents in year one and 20 cents in year two. It would cost the average homeowner about $327 in total.

There are no capital projects – the referendum is solely for operating costs.

District officials say the additional tax will allow them to pay for safety and security projects, after-school and alternative programming, staffing, and supplies.

If the referendum fails, they say Brandywine faces $6.5 million in budget cuts.

Anyone 18 or older living in the Brandywine School District can vote if they are a U.S. and Delaware citizen. You do not need to be a registered voter or own property, but you must show proof of identity and address.

Polls are open from 7:00am to 8:00pm at all Brandywine School District schools except for Harlan Elementary.

If voting absentee, the ballots must be received by the Dept. of Elections before polls close.

A full list of polling places and a sample ballot can be found online at brandywineschools.org/referendum.

Brandywine is one of multiple districts holding referendums this year - joined by Red Clay, Colonial, Smyrna and Cape Henlopen.

Appoquinimink expects to hold another vote this spring after its referendum failed in December.
Education
Quinn Kirkpatrick
Quinn Kirkpatrick was born and raised in Wilmington, Delaware, and graduated from the University of Delaware. She joined Delaware Public Media in June 2021.
See stories by Quinn Kirkpatrick