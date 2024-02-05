Cape Henlopen School District referendum seeks first tax increase ask since 2018

The Cape Henlopen School District goes to referendum this spring.

The School District Board approved a March 26 referendum to boost operating funds and fund capital projects.

The district is seeking a combined 54.9 cent tax increase per $100 accessed property value - costing the average homeowner an additional $153.75 annually.

33.5 cents of that request is for operating expenses.

The other 21.4 cents is to buy 103 acres off of Cedar Grove Road and build a new district office, a bus maintenance facility, and an indoor pool facility. Those will be 100% locally funded, costing more than $78 million ($78,622,000).

A request for additions to the high school, 60 percent state-funded, was not approved, although Fulton says, that is their greatest need. The high school now has over 2000 students, and any more additions to the school would also mean providing additional parking and stormwater improvements. Fulton says the district will resubmit that certificate of necessity this summer.

Superintendent Bob Fulton says the district has grown by over 1500 students over the last ten years, increasing its needs.

“We’ve had nine major capital projects over the past several years and we still have the second lowest tax rate in the county," Fulton says. "We’ve grown by, since 2014, 1500 students. We’ve completed all those projects, in total almost $300 million.”

Fulton says the district’s biggest budget concerns include safety and security needs, staff and student growth outpacing revenue growth, and ongoing curriculum, facility maintenance, and technology needs.

He notes the original proposals for the referendum were higher, but revenue has grown more than expected due to residential construction.

“From last year to this year, just because of the amount of homes that are being built here, we generated over $1 million more one year to the next without changing our tax rate," he says.

The district last went to referendum in 2018. receiving 73% approval. It planned another in 2020 but the pandemic postponed that, so Fulton says approving this referendum is crucial.