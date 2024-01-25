Wilmington University paves the way for an expansion with two new buildings on the way

Wilmington University breaks ground on two new buildings on its Brandywine Campus.

Wilmington University’s new School of Law accepted its first class of 20 students this fall.

And with the new 52,000-square-foot building coming in July 2025, it will soon be able handle up to 525 law students.

Wilm U. Law School dean Phillip Closius says in addition to a three-story glass atrium, there will be student lounges on every floor, two state-of-the-art mock trial rooms, and plenty of space for studying.

“We have four different classrooms- three hold 65 students and one holds 90. It’s tiered, it has every buzz and whistle you can have in modern technology- powerpoints, interactive things,” said Closius. “The library is all electronic, so we’re not really having books anymore. And the students are very excited about that.”

The estimated final cost for the building is $23 million.

A new 85,000-square-foot Convocation Center is also on the way.

“We will finally be able to host our commencement ceremonies and other large events on our campus on days and times that are convenient for us,” said Wilm U. President Dr. LaVerne Harmon. “The center will also include a second wing for our criminal justice institute. They’ll have beautiful offices, classrooms, and large rooms for training.”

The estimated cost of the center is

Construction on both buildings is expected to be complete by July 2025.

The estimated cost of the convocation center is $48 million, bringing the final estimate for both projects to a total of $71 million.