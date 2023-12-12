Education funding report suggests Delaware increase spending, update funding formula

An independent assessment of Delaware’s public education funding system recommends major changes.

The American Institutes for Research study suggests that state funding is not enough based on the student outcomes Delaware produces - which lag behind nearby states.

It recommends Delaware increase spending by at least $590 million, and as much as $1 billion, to meet the state’s 2030 goals - while distributing more resources according to student needs and implementing a weighted student funding formula.

“The recommendations in this report, if acted upon appropriately, will, in a much more effective, efficient, and appropriate manner that addresses equity, we will get resources where they need to be," says Delaware Secretary of Education Mark Holodick.

The report also suggests giving districts more flexibility in spending funds, something Republican state Senator Eric Buckson says lawmakers should do.

“Give control back to the classroom teacher and the school districts when it comes to behavior and discipline," Buckson says. "Create flexibility, give it a year, and I guarantee you’ll see an improvement right off the get-go, and you didn’t have to spend another dime.”

ACLU Legal Director Dwayne Bensing says the report sends a clear message.

“Delaware is well underfunding our students that most need additional resources," Bensing says. "So yes, money matters, and we are not even close to meeting the obligation.”

The report also recommends using a foundation formula first to calculate target funding levels and then determine the local shares.

Tuesday's presentation and the full report can be found here.