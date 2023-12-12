© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Education funding report suggests Delaware increase spending, update funding formula

Delaware Public Media | By Rachel Sawicki
Published December 12, 2023 at 4:40 PM EST
Drew Atchison, Senior Researcher at the American Institutes for Research, presents findings from the report on Delaware's education funding system.
Rachel Sawicki
/
Delaware Public Media
Drew Atchison, Senior Researcher at the American Institutes for Research, presents findings from the report on Delaware's education funding system.

An independent assessment of Delaware’s public education funding system recommends major changes.

The American Institutes for Research study suggests that state funding is not enough based on the student outcomes Delaware produces - which lag behind nearby states.

It recommends Delaware increase spending by at least $590 million, and as much as $1 billion, to meet the state’s 2030 goals - while distributing more resources according to student needs and implementing a weighted student funding formula.

“The recommendations in this report, if acted upon appropriately, will, in a much more effective, efficient, and appropriate manner that addresses equity, we will get resources where they need to be," says Delaware Secretary of Education Mark Holodick.

The report also suggests giving districts more flexibility in spending funds, something Republican state Senator Eric Buckson says lawmakers should do.

“Give control back to the classroom teacher and the school districts when it comes to behavior and discipline," Buckson says. "Create flexibility, give it a year, and I guarantee you’ll see an improvement right off the get-go, and you didn’t have to spend another dime.”

ACLU Legal Director Dwayne Bensing says the report sends a clear message.

“Delaware is well underfunding our students that most need additional resources," Bensing says. "So yes, money matters, and we are not even close to meeting the obligation.”

The report also recommends using a foundation formula first to calculate target funding levels and then determine the local shares.

Tuesday's presentation and the full report can be found here.
Education
Rachel Sawicki
Rachel Sawicki was born and raised in Camden, Delaware and attended the Caesar Rodney School District. They graduated from the University of Delaware in 2021 with a double degree in Communications and English and as a leader in the Student Television Network, WVUD and The Review.
See stories by Rachel Sawicki