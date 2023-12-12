Appoquinimink referendum fails, district will vote again in the spring

The Appoquinimink School District’s referendum fails to pass.

All three ballot questions were rejected. The district asked voters for a 47-cent per $100 assessed property value increase for operating costs, mainly educator compensation, and several capital projects – three new schools and a bus lot.

The unofficial vote numbers were close – The 43-cent increase for operating expenses failed by 254 votes — 2,989 voted for and 3,243 against.

A three-cent increase for a middle school and high school on Summit Campus and elementary school on Green Giant Road lost by 340 votes — 2,963 voted for and 3,303 against.

And a one-cent increase for safety improvements and bus lot at Waters Middle School was defeated by a mere 6 votes — 2,577 voted for and 2,583 voted against.

The increase would have been implemented all at once, costing the average homeowner about an additional $435 per year.

Superintendent Matt Burrows said the results are disappointing, they will come back with an updated proposal in January and try another vote in the spring.