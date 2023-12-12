© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Appoquinimink referendum fails, district will vote again in the spring

Delaware Public Media | By Rachel Sawicki
Published December 12, 2023 at 10:27 PM EST
Delaware Public Media

The Appoquinimink School District’s referendum fails to pass.

All three ballot questions were rejected. The district asked voters for a 47-cent per $100 assessed property value increase for operating costs, mainly educator compensation, and several capital projects – three new schools and a bus lot.

The unofficial vote numbers were close – The 43-cent increase for operating expenses failed by 254 votes — 2,989 voted for and 3,243 against.

A three-cent increase for a middle school and high school on Summit Campus and elementary school on Green Giant Road lost by 340 votes — 2,963 voted for and 3,303 against.

And a one-cent increase for safety improvements and bus lot at Waters Middle School was defeated by a mere 6 votes — 2,577 voted for and 2,583 voted against.

The increase would have been implemented all at once, costing the average homeowner about an additional $435 per year.

Superintendent Matt Burrows said the results are disappointing, they will come back with an updated proposal in January and try another vote in the spring.
Education
Rachel Sawicki
Rachel Sawicki was born and raised in Camden, Delaware and attended the Caesar Rodney School District. They graduated from the University of Delaware in 2021 with a double degree in Communications and English and as a leader in the Student Television Network, WVUD and The Review.
See stories by Rachel Sawicki