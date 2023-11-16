Appoquinimink referendum next month sees tax increase for operations and capital projects

The Appoquinimink School District will hold a referendum next month.

Appoquinimink is asking for a total 47-cent increase per $100 assessed value for operating expenses and capital projects – combined almost $83 million.

Superintendent Matt Burrows says 84% of the operating ask is for educator compensation – adding that Appoquinimink is currently the lowest-paying district in New Castle County.

“They’re just not at a level where they’re compensated as the rest of the county," Burrows says. "When you can drive five minutes away and teach in a school district, the same subject you’re teaching now and make $12,000 or $13,000 more, that becomes a financial decision for a family. And I know that parents want their kids and the community wants their kids to continue to have a great school district, and that is going to require support at this point.”

He notes unparalleled growth as well.

“Over the last five years, we’ve grown 2000 students," Burrows says. "There are districts to the south of us that the whole district is 2000 students.”

The operating increase would also fund a constable in every school building, currently paid for through a safety and security grant Burrows says “comes and goes.” He adds they are also looking to purchase AI camera software for weapons detection.

Residents will also vote on over $280 million for a new middle and high school on the Summit campus and an elementary school on Green Giant Road, which the state will fund 72% of. A second capital vote seeks $4.2 million for a bus lot behind Waters Middle School, paid for entirely by the district.

The average homeowner will pay an additional $435 per year if all are approved. The 47-cent increase is proposed to be implemented all at once.

Burrows says 2019 was their last operating referendum, and the last capital ask came in 2021 for Redding Middle School, which included no tax increase for residents.

Voters will head to the polls on December 12.