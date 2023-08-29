Two DSU students named to the White House Initiative on HBCUs

Two Delaware State University students are preparing for some extra duties as the new school year begins.

The White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity through HBCUs names DSU’s Imani Wulff-Cochrane and Jordan Spencer among its 102 HBCU Scholars in 2023.

White House HBCU Scholars are selected for accomplishments in academics, leadership, and civic engagement from a pool of more than 300 students.

The scholars represent 70 of the nation’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities and serve as ambassadors for the White House HBCU Initiative, the U.S. Department of Education, and their schools.

It’s Spencer's second year as an HBCU Scholar and he feels strongly about representing HBCU students and his generation.

“With this year, 2023 and moving forward, are going to be great years and foundational years - so we need to be able to be prepared, because we’re going to be next up, we’re going to be in these careers, so being able to work collaboratively with the White House Initiative Program is a blessing.”

Spencer worked for Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester through the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation this summer, and serves on the Student Affairs Committee of DSU’s Board of Trustees.

Spencer - a Public Administration grad student - returns to the position for a second year.

“I loved the work that I was doing, I was connecting with a lot of people in the federal government, trying to get more resources for Delaware State, and I thought, why not continue to build off of that.”

Imani Wulff-Cochrane - a sophomore Pre-Education major - joins Spencer this year.

