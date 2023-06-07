Response to the youth opioid crisis continues

Delaware-based Impact Life launched in 2020 to support Delawareans recovering from drug addiction.

During the pandemic, access to treatment was restricted due to the influx of COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

Now the nonprofit serves the Mid-Atlantic region in the areas of harm reduction and recovery through programs such as workforce development, school-based education, housing, and peer support.

“Our entire existence is based on finding the gaps and filling them. We are not interested in duplicating services that are already being provided if they’re being provided by quality providers. Our goal is to just fill the gaps and provide services where there aren’t any, or where they need to be improved or expanded,” said Impact Life Founder and CEO Domenica Personti.

State officials announced last week plans to strengthen their efforts to address the youth opioid crisis- a phenomenon exacerbated by the pandemic and the increased circulation of fentanyl in the state.

While the state is actively responding to this crisis in several mediums, including prevention education and awareness campaigns, Impact Life is focusing on harm reduction.

Using a federal grant, Impact Life is visiting Delaware schools to provide in-person, curriculum-based and individualized education in harm reduction strategies.

Impact Life’s Director of Support Services Leslie Palladino says a majority of Impact Life’s staff has lived experience in recovery, and operate with the understanding that drug addiction often starts at a young age.

“Our goal in the harm reduction curriculum is to make sure that if and when they choose to experiment, they have all of the real-time education and information to make it as safe as possible.”

Overdose reversal training is one part of that-- and while they currently can’t distribute narcan in schools, Palladino says students are grateful to learn about it - and how to use it.

“You know, we've had students that have said, ‘hey, I really need the medication because mom and dad are getting high and I want to have it on me.’ We've also had students that have said, ‘hey, I don't use the substance but I go to parties and I'm around people that may be using it and I just want to be prepared.’ So, they're listening and they're absorbing a lot of the information.”

In 2021, Delaware reported 515 overdose deaths. 425 of those deaths involved fentanyl. The substance is often mixed into illicit drugs, including counterfeit pills.

Palladino says they’re seeing a big spike in unintentional overdoses caused by pills. Some individuals who experience an opioid overdose may not even know they took opioids- making crisis response even more difficult.

“You get kids that are like taking final exams,it’s crunch time, and they think they're purchasing Adderall from somebody and it's really laced with fentanyl. And now they've fallen out with an overdose. And you know, if they don't have the knowledge that that is happening, they're going to continue to do the same thing. So at least for us, we want to make sure that they have the awareness that this is what's happening. It's very real. It's here, it's happening to kids your age.”

She adds their goal isn’t to scare them, but to prepare them for any possible outcome that may occur.

The curriculum includes a rundown of the risks involved with drug use, and training on how to test substances for fentanyl and how to reverse an opioid overdose.

It is consistently updated to reflect what is happening in the state. Recently that’s meant addressing the increasing presence of xylazine in the area drug supply.

As the opioid crisis has risen, demand for Impact Life’s services has prompted the organization to grow from less than 10 volunteers to a staff of nearly 40 in just 3 years.

Its initial funding came from the CARES Act, and it is now working with state agencies such as Delaware’s Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health, and the Delaware State Housing Authority.

So far, Palladino says they have only received positive feedback from schools, students, and parents following the teaching of their harm reduction curriculum.

Moving forward, Impact Life hopes to further expand their services to reach every corner of the state.